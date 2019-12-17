Don't Fall for the "Fake Recession" – You Can Still Make a Killing in This Bull Market

Editor's Note: Our Capital Wave Strategist Shah Gilani is bringing you the first in a series of exposés in which he'll be breaking down false market narratives. He'll not only be telling you what's really happening out there, but also exactly what to do about it to stay ahead and continue making money. Here's Shah…

There's a recession coming; that's a given. But it's not here. In fact, there isn't one in sight, not even on the horizon.

And yet that's not what you're hearing from an overwhelming number of mainstream media and financial news outlets.

According to them, the next great recession is bubbling up, about to spill out of the containment towers built around it.

Investors not participating in the roaring bull market are being cautioned that it's too late. Even worse, investors sitting on spectacular gains amassed over the almost 11-year bull market are being targeted with sell recommendations.

Purveyors of the recession narrative want investors on the sidelines to be afraid. Moreover, they want investors who've amassed fortunes to sell their stocks and profit from the recession they say is imminent by selling stocks short.

The truth is there's no recession in sight, and the stock market is going higher – a lot higher. And every moment you wait to jump in, you're missing out on profits.

Today, I'm going to reveal what the recession narrative's all about. I'll show you who's behind it, how the economy's really doing, where the markets are going and why, and how to make 25%, 50%, even 100% or more, over and over, as markets head higher…