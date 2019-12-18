10 Top Penny Stocks to Buy This Week as the Trade War Truce Kicks In

On Sunday (Dec. 15), the Chinese government announced it would hold off on imposing additional tariffs on American agricultural products.

The news sparked a rally across global markets, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average up over 130 points.

That's great news for blue-chip stocks. But it's even better news for the 10 top penny stocks to buy this week.

You see, surging market returns result in broad price movements across indexes. Thanks to their low share prices, penny stocks are able to generate substantial returns on these price movements.

In fact, last week's top penny stock, Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI), gained 166% thanks to strong market returns.

However, that's nothing compared to the top penny stock you should add to your portfolio this week.

After looking at last week's top-performing penny stocks, we'll show you a penny stock that's on track to gain as much as 362%…

Penny Stock Current Share Price Last Week's Gain Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI) $1.59 166.67% Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) $0.40 142.14% Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) $0.76 135.60% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) $1.22 97.18% Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) $0.28 90.79% Nantkwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) $3.54 89.88% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) $0.53 83.37% ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ: CFRX) $0.43 75.95% CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) $1.2 70.62% CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIB) $0.86 63.71%

As penny stocks continue to jump on positive trade news, we're keeping an eye out for the best penny stocks to buy to cash in.

This week, we've found a penny stock that could soar as investors flock back to Wall Street.

It's a natural gas company on the verge of cornering the global market. And it's only trading for $4.54. Here's our 362% growth penny stock.

Top Penny Stock to Buy This Week