Play These Three Tech Sectors for the Most Upside in the New Year

I've been writing about 5G high-speed cellular networks for more than five years now, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead in 2020.

Sure, 2019 saw a fair amount of progress in rolling out this advanced new platform. The nextgen mobile network is available in a few markets.

But we have a big catalyst coming in fall 2020. That's when Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveils a new iPhone that's 5G native.

Don't underestimate the importance of this move. Apple sets the standard for the rest of the sector.

5G will be important for the entire tech ecosystem in the year ahead, and it's just one major catalyst investors should track. There are key developments with chip stocks, beaten-down software, and cloud players that all matter to your portfolio.

That's why today, I'm going to show you how you can profit from all three of these exciting growth sectors in the upcoming year…