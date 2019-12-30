Make 2020 Your Most Lucrative Year Yet with This Prolific Trading Strategy

2019 was one for the books – we're closing on new market highs, after all.

We're ending the year during the longest bull run in history. But people aren't exactly celebrating. You see, the second the door closes on 2019, everyone's eyes are going to be focused on one thing: 2020.

There are predictions floating around everywhere you look about the upcoming year. The financial news networks are running headline after headline, contradicting themselves by saying things like "Are Investors Underestimating the Chances of 2020 Recession?" followed by "U.S. Economy Shakes Free of Recession Fears in Striking Turnaround."

The bottom line is this: No one really knows what 2020 has in store.

But what we do know is how to profit from the year's market movement no matter what happens.

So today, I'm going to show you a time-tested, reliable pattern that'll have you ringing the profit bell all year long…