The Single Best Stock to Own in 2020 to Grow Your Wealth

This time of year, every "analyst" unveils their predictions and stock picks for the coming year.

Typically, most "experts" focus on finding hidden gems promising massive returns.

The only number they focus on is potential gains. Of course, that makes sense. The name of the game is making money.

But on occasion, not losing money needs to be part of the focus too.

In 2020, taking a chance on a risky, high-flying stock could result in losses.

Some might wonder, "How can you be worried about loss in a market like this?" Everything seems perfect on the surface.

Not so fast.

Of course, 2019 was a home run for investors. The major indexes approached 30% in total annual returns.

That may not be the case in 2020.

We'll have to be much more selective in 2020, especially as markets trade near record highs.

For today's pick, I had to consider a number of factors, including reducing the risk of loss should something go wrong next year.

Not that I believe something will go horribly wrong, but I think the emphasis will return to expert stock selection.

No more simply throwing darts, like many did in 2019.

For an investor to win in 2020, you're going to have to find a stock that will attract buyers while also maintaining current ownership no matter what the future holds.

For my top stock of 2020, I considered multiple factors that put this selection far above the competition.

I believe strongly the rest of the market will agree with me before all is said and done.

That means this selection will be attracting buyers throughout the year. More importantly, it is unlikely you will find very many sellers.

Here's one of the best stocks to buy in 2020…

Buy This Stock Now Before the Rest of the Crowd Catches On