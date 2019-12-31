These Two Cannabis Trends Will Be the Stars of 2020

Those in the cannabis industry know 2019 was the "Year of CBD."

It seemed like everywhere you went, from gas stations to Sephora cosmetics stores, you could buy some type of CBD product.

And it makes sense.

Researchers are still studying all the powers of cannabis-based medicine, but CBD has shown that it can relieve pain, reduce anxiety and depression, lower high blood pressure, and help with substance abuse treatment.

The word is spreading about all of the potential benefits, and that's why someone who has never used CBD before is willing to pay $39.99 at CVS to buy hemp balm on a whim.

In 2018, the U.S. CBD industry was worth roughly $620 million, and as I mentioned, things have really ramped up.

I conservatively projected sales would reach $2 billion, but I also said I wouldn't be surprised if sales totaled $3 billion this year. The CBD market will continue to experience explosive growth, with sales potentially climbing to $23.7 billion by 2023.

However, CBD is not the only powerful cannabis compound out there.

In fact, today I'm going to show you two other lesser-known compounds that you're going to hear much more about in 2020…