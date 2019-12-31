This State Will Be the Biggest Catalyst for Marijuana Legalization in 2020

Money Morning Director of Cannabis Investing Research Greg Miller says 2020 will be a critical year for the best marijuana stocks. Almost all of the presidential candidates for the coming year are in favor of marijuana legalization in 2020 on the federal level.

And it's no surprise why. Greg Miller says the current legal marijuana market is worth $10.8 billion. With full legalization of marijuana, it could "jump to over $300 billion practically overnight."

Plus, even some of the most anti-marijuana states have ended up reducing restrictions. Right now, medical marijuana is legal in 33 states, recreational marijuana is legal in 11 states, and Washington, D.C., has completely legal weed.

This trend is likely to continue through 2020, too. There are 10 states poised to legalize cannabis in one way or another in the coming year.

But we're going to look at one state that could become the biggest catalyst for marijuana legalization in 2020.