A Profitable 2020 Can Start with a Solid Trading Plan – Like This

We've been enjoying a long bullish run in the market. And Members of The 1450 Club have reaped the benefits, securing profit after profit – such as a 50% gain on Macy's in less than 10 minutes.
But we're now seeing some signs of a market that's retreating.
This drawback, paired with the current whispers of a January sell-off, ramped up the fear in the market, so it's no surprise when headlines like these hit the airwaves…
"Stock Market Could Tank 20% in Early 2020, One Longtime Bull Warns"
"The Risk of a Market Correction in 2020 Hits New Highs"
"Will the Stock Market Bubble Explode in 2020? This Trader Makes a Big Prediction When It Will Happen"
But I'm here to tell you that you shouldn't let these fear-inducing headlines start off your new year with market anxiety. As long as you have a solid trading plan in place and educate yourself about what's going on, you should come out on top.
And I'm going to show you exactly how you can do that…
