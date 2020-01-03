Ignore the Fake "Manufacturing Recession" Narrative – and Buy These Two Stocks to Profit

Start the conversation
Some major media outlets are trying to plant in your head that a "manufacturing recession" in the United States will sink the economy and the stock market.
A New York Times headline from this summer pushed the idea that a manufacturing recession will infect the economy: "U.S. Manufacturing Slowed in August in Latest Sign of Economic Weakness."
The Los Angeles Times got on board shortly after, in October: "Manufacturing Is Now Officially in Recession, Despite Trump's Vow to Boost Economy."
CBS then upped the fearmongering, confirming the manufacturing recession as a fact and making it sound viral: "U.S. Manufacturing Is in a Recession. What Does That Mean for the Rest of the Country?"
The problem is that it's all fake news. It's another narrative created by the media to scare you. Believing it can distract you from what's really going on – and stop you from making money.
That's why I'm going to show you the real story – and give you two stocks to buy to keep you away from the "noise" and hand you profits in 2020…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
He helped develop what has become known as the Volatility Index (VIX) - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of 10X Trader, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with the chance to earn ten times their money on trade after trade.
Shah is also the proud founding editor of The Money Zone, where after eight years of development and 11 years of backtesting he has found the edge over stocks, giving his members the opportunity to rake in potential double, triple, or even quadruple-digit profits weekly with just a few quick steps.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and Marketwatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's "Varney & Co."
He also writes our most talked-about publication, Wall Street Insights & Indictments, where he reveals how Wall Street's high-stakes game is really played.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.