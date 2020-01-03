Ignore the Fake "Manufacturing Recession" Narrative – and Buy These Two Stocks to Profit

Some major media outlets are trying to plant in your head that a "manufacturing recession" in the United States will sink the economy and the stock market.

A New York Times headline from this summer pushed the idea that a manufacturing recession will infect the economy: "U.S. Manufacturing Slowed in August in Latest Sign of Economic Weakness."

The Los Angeles Times got on board shortly after, in October: "Manufacturing Is Now Officially in Recession, Despite Trump's Vow to Boost Economy."

CBS then upped the fearmongering, confirming the manufacturing recession as a fact and making it sound viral: "U.S. Manufacturing Is in a Recession. What Does That Mean for the Rest of the Country?"

The problem is that it's all fake news. It's another narrative created by the media to scare you. Believing it can distract you from what's really going on – and stop you from making money.

That's why I'm going to show you the real story – and give you two stocks to buy to keep you away from the "noise" and hand you profits in 2020…