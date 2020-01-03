LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Cryptocurrency News and Profits
Profit Alerts: Cryptocurrency News and Profits, Tech Watch

The Real Story Behind YouTube's War on Cryptocurrencies

By , Money Morning

Just before Christmas, a dark storm tore through the Internet, ripping hundreds if not thousands of videos from YouTube. It wasn't long before a trend emerged…

The Google-owned video-sharing site had deleted scores of videos about cryptocurrencies.

After this serious breach in trust, the cryptocurrency community has started looking elsewhere. Money Morning's cryptocurrency expert, Dave Zeiler, sits down to tell us what a mass exodus might mean for the crypto community. This seemingly small event could trigger a fundamental change in the crypto world.

Watch this confounding tale unfold below…

YouTube Declared War on Cryptocurrencies

The Next Phase of the Bitcoin Phenomenon

Ten years ago, you could've bought 100 bitcoins for just $0.30. Just six years later, you could've been sitting on well over a million dollars. That's exactly what turned these young, broke students – even a 13-year-old kid – into millionaires. And thanks to a rare set of circumstances, you have a chance to do the same. More

Follow Money Morning onFacebook and Twitter.

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Comment on This Story

Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Some HTML is OK


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Today's Markets
DJIA -233.92 (0.81%) 28,634.88
NASDAQ -71.42 (0.79%) 9,020.77
S&P -23.00 (0.71%) 3,234.85