This Is How You Double Your Profits When Stocks Aren't Moving

The stock market just finished one of its best years in history.

2019 saw new market highs from all three major indexes. The S&P 500 had its best performance since 2013, up an impressive 29%. Additionally, the Nasdaq was up 35%, while the Dow climbed 22%. This means investors across the country are swimming in profit.

It's easy to make money when the market goes up. You can just hold on to your stocks and watch your portfolio balance grow.

But here's the thing – stocks won't always be rising. The reality is that sometimes they fall and other times they barely move at all.

Especially after a big climb like in 2019, it's best to be ready for any market condition. Stocks always pull back or stay flat at some point.

That's why today, I want to show you a strategy that allows you to make money even if your stock goes nowhere.

That's right – you'll learn how to cash in on a sideways-moving stock, while others will watch their money sit still. Let's get started…