These “Low-Priced Five” Are the Simplest Way to New Year's Profits

I'm not a mathematician on the level of Jim Simons and the rocket scientists at Renaissance Technologies – most of us aren't. But you don't need to be to make huge profits.
All you need is a few simple rules and 20 minutes a month.
That can help you outperform Wall Street by an average of 542%.
This is a very straightforward system that could easily make you rich – if you have the discipline to stick with it and the confidence to go against the crowd.
Once you know how to find the target stocks – the "Low-Priced Five," which I'll show you today – you repeat the process every four weeks.
The returns are jaw-dropping. Following these rules has turned $10,000 into $247,400 over the last 20 years. That same 10 grand in the pundit-suggested index fund would have grown to just $38,500.
And here are your first "Low-Priced Five" for 2020…
About the Author
Tim Melvin is an unlikely investment expert by any measure. Raised in the "projects" of Baltimore by a single mother, he never attended college and started out as a door-to-door vacuum salesman. But he knew the real money was in the stock market, so he set sights on investing - and by sheer force of determination, he eventually became a financial advisor to millionaires. Today, after 30 years of managing money for some of the wealthiest people in the world, he draws on his experience to help investors find "unreasonably good" bargain stocks, multiply profits, and build their nest eggs. Tim tirelessly works to find overlooked "hidden gems" in the stock market, drawing on the research of legendary investors like Benjamin Graham, Walter Schloss, and Marty Whitman. He has written and lectured extensively on the markets, with work appearing on Benzinga, Real Money, Daily Speculations, and more. He has published several books in the "Little Book of" Investment Series and a "Junior Chamber Course" geared towards young adults that teaches Graham's principles and techniques to a new generation of investors. Today, he serves as the Special Situations Strategist at Money Morning and the editor of "Max Wealth" and Heatseekers.
