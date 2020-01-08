Why Today Is Like Nothing I've Seen in 33 Years of Trading

Iran's missile attack last night sent the stock market on a roller coaster. Dow futures plunged 400 points before rebounding this morning, and now the S&P 500 is trading at all-time highs after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech.

That sort of whipsaw in the markets is creating opportunities left and right. In fact, this is like nothing I've seen in 33 years of trading.

To help you make sense of what's going on, I jumped in front of the camera and broke down the sectors and stocks I'm paying closest attention to today.

Plus, I reveal the surprising sector you'll want to get your money out of as quickly as possible.

Here's what I'm watching right now…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.