The One Trading Style You Need to Survive Any Market

So far in 2020, the market has been reacting to some serious geopolitical events happening.

Now, you can read all about those said geopolitical developments on your favorite news website, but they won't tell you what I'm here to talk about today, which is what to actually do about what's going on in the market.

For most investors who rode that strong bullish wave we experienced in 2019, the sudden sell-off that happened last week was jarring. While there have been talks that it was coming, watching the markets fall is never easy on the portfolio.

But while many investors rushed to move their investments to the safety of gold and Treasury bonds, the market actually clawed its way back, erasing most of the losses by midday.

A lot could be said about this – but I only need one word to describe the current (and most likely future) state of the market: volatile.

And when it comes to a volatile market, there are two "traditional" types of traders – or so most people will tell you.

Both styles can make money, but they might not be right for you and your goals.

So what if I told you there's a third type of trader with a successful trading plan suitable for any market – and you can be one of them? Let me show you…