This REIT Is Crushing the Market and Yields 11%

At its core, investing is not complicated. An asset that's attractive to buyers goes up in price. The more buyers, the higher the price will go.

End of story.

Don't make it any more complicated than that.

Put stocks in your portfolio that will attract buyers, and more often than not, you will dramatically outperform the major market indexes.

What asset is attracting buyers today?

High-yield dividend stocks are about as attractive as it gets right now. Many are yielding double or triple what historically low interest rates offer.

And when those stocks are attractively priced relative to expected earnings growth, the stock is an even better buy.

That's part of the reason why REITs have been the big winners over the past two years.

Anytime a stock can beat the market and offer a high dividend yield, investors come flocking. And these REITs have become even more attractive as interest rates continue to remain at historical lows.

Of course, in 2019, the rising tide of the market "lifted all boats." When the broader markets return nearly 30% like they did last year, picking individual winners can seem easy.

But to be a successful REIT investor in 2020, one will have to be far more selective.

Go back to keeping things as simple as possible. Find the attractively priced asset and buy it.

Over time, others will buy it too, and that will send the share price higher.

This is already playing out for one REIT in the early days of 2020.

Shares are up double the market already, and the REIT offers an insane 11% dividend yield.

I can already see where this is leading, and I'm recommending investors looking for income buy this REIT immediately.

This Is the Top REIT to Buy in January 2020