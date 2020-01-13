LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
Stocks: ACB, CGC, GABLF, HRVSF, MJARF
Profit Alerts: Pot Stock Investing, Stocks to Watch

The Upcoming Massive Wave of M&A Activity Means This Stock Is a Buy

By , Money Morning

The InstituteThe Institute

This year we're expecting a massive amount of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity across the board.

All growing industries will deliver a lot of deal-making, with companies either making acquisitions to follow through on growth plans or being bought by a bigger player.

Strategic acquisitions this year will also address the fact that investors want results now. When acquisitions close, that puts revenue on the balance sheets that companies previously did not have.

Cannabis is no exception.

Just take a look at Gaby Inc. (OTCMKTS: GABLF), a California-based consumer packaged goods (CPG) company that takes a unique approach to cannabis and hemp-infused products.

Thanks to several key acquisitions, it grew revenue by a whopping 2,000% in a year, from 289,092 Canadian dollars for the month ended Sept. 30, 2018, to CA$6.2 million for the month ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Now it's time to spot the "next Gaby"…

So, today, we're going to walk you through our 2020 M&A predictions and hand you a top pick to help you take advantage of this year's lucrative cannabis M&A frenzy…

The InstituteThe Institute

About the Author

Browse The's articles | View The's research services

