Earnings Season Has Paved the Way to Your Next Fast Profits Jackpot

Today's Fast Profits guest, Chris Johnson, is going to show you the best way to cash in on the coming wave of volatility, to be triggered by 2020's first earnings releases.

Earnings season always brings market activity with it. Some stocks are going to soar to new highs on a booming fourth quarter; others will drop after falling short of expectations.

But one thing you can be sure to see across the board in the next few weeks is movement, or volatility.

Just saying "volatility" often prompts immediate panic in investors. But today, we're taking the fear out of the infamous "fear gauge."

Not only is volatility a natural function of a healthy market, but right now, it's framing an ideal window of opportunity.

So in today's video, Chris is giving you the single best way to turn earnings season market movement into profits.

Here's Chris:

How to Lock In $5,000 to $10,000 a Week

Here are the trade details from Chris:

Buy the VXX shares around $13.70. Set an exit strategy to sell shares at $16.50.

You can also leverage this 20%-plus move with the following…

Buy the March 20, 2020 $13 VXX call (VXX200320C00013000), currently trading around $1.90 per contract. Set your targets on a selling price of $3.90-$4.00.

I'm sure it's no surprise to you that Wall Street does not expect you to get the jump on the volatility that comes from earnings season.

In fact, they're betting on you losing your shirt.

That's because they have one huge advantage over all of us non-Wall Streeters, and that's high-tech trading gear.

We're talking about technology only uber-wealthy money managers could afford – supercomputers that are constantly scanning the market, running complex algorithms, and looking for chances to exploit "small-time" investors.

Fortunately, Chris Johnson has one simple solution to beating Wall Street's machines: Trade when they aren't on.

Chris has developed a whole system around this out-of-the-box investing strategy, and with it, he's given ordinary folks a shot at raking in $5,324… $7,556… even $9,432.

And starting this week, you could use it to bank as much as $10,000 a week.

But you don't have to take our word for it…

Just click here to see it for yourself – and see how Chris' Night Traders set themselves up for potential paydays before the market even opens.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.