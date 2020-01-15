Ignore the Media "Noise" and Buy This Next Tech Money-Doubler

Start the conversation
One of my friends – I'll call him Pete – made a big investing mistake years ago. The kind of mistake I hope you'll always avoid.
Pete passed on one of the greatest tech opportunities of all time. He thought the negative sentiment surrounding the company would stop it from making investors money.
But man, is he regretting it right now.
You would feel the same way, too, if you turned your back on the chance to earn a whopping return of 34,238.5%.
That kind of gain could turn $10,000 into $3,433,850.
Just let that sink in for a moment.
This is why I'm writing to you today – to make sure you don't pass up on these amazing tech opportunities and later regret it. To make sure you get the chance to profit as much as possible.
This is also why I keep saying it only takes a handful of tech winners – and in some cases, just one – to make you a millionaire, if you know where to look.
With that in mind, I'm going to talk about a stock that's set to double again in less than five years. And the first step to taking advantage of this opportunity is ignoring mainstream media – and not falling for what they're saying like my friend Pete did…
About the Author
Michael A. Robinson is a 35-year Silicon Valley veteran and one of the top technology financial analysts working today. He regularly delivers winning trade recommendations to the Members of his monthly tech investing newsletter, Nova-X Report, and small-cap tech service, Radical Technology Profits. In the past two years alone, his subscribers have seen over 100 double- and triple-digit gains from his recommendations.
As a consultant, senior adviser, and board member for Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Michael enjoys privileged access to pioneering CEOs and high-profile industry insiders. In fact, he was one of five people involved in early meetings for the $160 billion "cloud" computing phenomenon. And he was there as Lee Iacocca and Roger Smith, the CEOs of Chrysler and GM, led the robotics revolution that saved the U.S. automotive industry.
In addition to being a regular guest and panelist on CNBC and Fox Business Network, Michael is also a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter. His first book, "Overdrawn: The Bailout of American Savings" warned people about the coming financial collapse - years before "bailout" became a household word.
You can follow Michael's tech insight and product updates for free with his Strategic Tech Investor newsletter.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.