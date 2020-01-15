LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
The 50 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in 2020 with Breakout Potential

By , Associate Editor, Money Morning@KyleAndersonMM

No investment offers the same upside, with such little up-front costs, as penny stocks.

Just look at some of the biggest success stories of the past 20 years.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) traded at just $0.29 in 2009. By March 2015, shares topped out over $25. That was a gain of more than 8,500%.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) was worth just $0.63 in 1995. Today, shares are worth almost $66, for a gain of more than 10,200%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares skyrocketed from $0.15 in 2013 to $10.31 in March 2014. PLUG investors pocketed gains of nearly 6,800%.

That's why we're bringing you the following list of 50 penny stocks to watch in 2020.

Each of these stocks currently trades under $5. Every penny stock on this list also has a consensus price target at least 50% higher from current prices, according to FinViz. Most importantly, every company below is also expected to grow earnings in 2020.

Of course, not all of these penny stocks will be winners. Finding the right penny stocks that do post 1,000% gains is difficult. Investors need to be especially careful with stocks that have low trading volumes. The last thing you want is to be holding a winner you can't sell because there is no market for it.

Now, here are the 50 top penny stocks to watch now. Plus, we'll show you another investing strategy that can turn an initial stake as low as $50 into millions.

The 50 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in 2020

Penny Stock Price Market Cap Trading Volume
IAG $3.31 $1.61 B 3,272,616
WPRT $2.76 $366 M 818,637
UEPS $3.52 $197 M 89,484
CREX $1.56 $17 M 1,049
HX $0.60 $41 M 310,939
WSG $3.40 $469 M 98,796
STRM $1.43 $44 M 2,200
NTWK $3.61 $44 M 7,533
USAS $2.85 $126 M 290,300
AEZS $1.07 $21 M 181,861
ASM $0.55 $42 M 262,550
CTXR $0.88 $24 M 285,435
HNRG $2.53 $81 M 27,220
AKRX $1.51 $160 M 10,639,814
SMTS $1.72 $281 M 6,599
ACY $4.50 $7 M 6,125
FNJN $2.27 $63 M 19,413
JVA $4.19 $24 M 27,788
JG $2.38 $266 M 4,726
CIDM $0.71 $30 M 22,533
EVC $2.28 $205 M 173,265
NSCO $4.83 $209 M 33,832
PRGX $4.43 $100 M 20,858
ZVO $1.73 $55 M 75,202
WYY $0.41 $35 M 45,795
TGEN $2.10 $52 M 6,623
SMTX $3.67 $105 M 26,454
SDPI $0.80 $21 M 24,292
OSS $2.04 $33 M 17,462
BWEN $1.67 $29 M 14,563
GASS $3.47 $140 M 11,170
YCBD $1.05 $42 M 932,742
JT $1.53 $254 M 155,144
SAUC $1.05 $35 M 2,422
AKG $0.88 $198 M 305,571
ICLK $3.29 $185 M 128,940
GCAP $3.92 $156 M 53,579
NMCI $1.83 $64 M 26,641
ATTO $2.68 $209 M 44,523
SHIP $0.47 $13 M 150,028
AXTI $4.28 $171 M 86,948
EXK $2.09 $301 M 1,699,634
BBW $3.27 $50 M 399,195
GRWG $4.42 $161 M 173,906
GTE $1.19 $470 M 1,655,691
MDR $0.60 $137 M 7,613,468
FTEK $0.98 $23 M 17,790
QEP $3.98 $1.01 B 2,690,693
SALM $1.54 $42 M 16,931
PXS $1.09 $24 M 50,284

As I mentioned earlier, penny stocks aren't the only way to see gains over 1,000%.

  1. Anna | January 15, 2020

    Very interested-need to research

    Reply

