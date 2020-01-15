The 50 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in 2020 with Breakout Potential

No investment offers the same upside, with such little up-front costs, as penny stocks.
Just look at some of the biggest success stories of the past 20 years.
Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) traded at just $0.29 in 2009. By March 2015, shares topped out over $25. That was a gain of more than 8,500%.
Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) was worth just $0.63 in 1995. Today, shares are worth almost $66, for a gain of more than 10,200%.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares skyrocketed from $0.15 in 2013 to $10.31 in March 2014. PLUG investors pocketed gains of nearly 6,800%.
That's why we're bringing you the following list of 50 penny stocks to watch in 2020.
Each of these stocks currently trades under $5. Every penny stock on this list also has a consensus price target at least 50% higher from current prices, according to FinViz. Most importantly, every company below is also expected to grow earnings in 2020.
Of course, not all of these penny stocks will be winners. Finding the right penny stocks that do post 1,000% gains is difficult. Investors need to be especially careful with stocks that have low trading volumes. The last thing you want is to be holding a winner you can't sell because there is no market for it.
Now, here are the 50 top penny stocks to watch now. Plus, we'll show you another investing strategy that can turn an initial stake as low as $50 into millions.
The 50 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in 2020
|Penny Stock
|Price
|Market Cap
|Trading Volume
|IAG
|$3.31
|$1.61 B
|3,272,616
|WPRT
|$2.76
|$366 M
|818,637
|UEPS
|$3.52
|$197 M
|89,484
|CREX
|$1.56
|$17 M
|1,049
|HX
|$0.60
|$41 M
|310,939
|WSG
|$3.40
|$469 M
|98,796
|STRM
|$1.43
|$44 M
|2,200
|NTWK
|$3.61
|$44 M
|7,533
|USAS
|$2.85
|$126 M
|290,300
|AEZS
|$1.07
|$21 M
|181,861
|ASM
|$0.55
|$42 M
|262,550
|CTXR
|$0.88
|$24 M
|285,435
|HNRG
|$2.53
|$81 M
|27,220
|AKRX
|$1.51
|$160 M
|10,639,814
|SMTS
|$1.72
|$281 M
|6,599
|ACY
|$4.50
|$7 M
|6,125
|FNJN
|$2.27
|$63 M
|19,413
|JVA
|$4.19
|$24 M
|27,788
|JG
|$2.38
|$266 M
|4,726
|CIDM
|$0.71
|$30 M
|22,533
|EVC
|$2.28
|$205 M
|173,265
|NSCO
|$4.83
|$209 M
|33,832
|PRGX
|$4.43
|$100 M
|20,858
|ZVO
|$1.73
|$55 M
|75,202
|WYY
|$0.41
|$35 M
|45,795
|TGEN
|$2.10
|$52 M
|6,623
|SMTX
|$3.67
|$105 M
|26,454
|SDPI
|$0.80
|$21 M
|24,292
|OSS
|$2.04
|$33 M
|17,462
|BWEN
|$1.67
|$29 M
|14,563
|GASS
|$3.47
|$140 M
|11,170
|YCBD
|$1.05
|$42 M
|932,742
|JT
|$1.53
|$254 M
|155,144
|SAUC
|$1.05
|$35 M
|2,422
|AKG
|$0.88
|$198 M
|305,571
|ICLK
|$3.29
|$185 M
|128,940
|GCAP
|$3.92
|$156 M
|53,579
|NMCI
|$1.83
|$64 M
|26,641
|ATTO
|$2.68
|$209 M
|44,523
|SHIP
|$0.47
|$13 M
|150,028
|AXTI
|$4.28
|$171 M
|86,948
|EXK
|$2.09
|$301 M
|1,699,634
|BBW
|$3.27
|$50 M
|399,195
|GRWG
|$4.42
|$161 M
|173,906
|GTE
|$1.19
|$470 M
|1,655,691
|MDR
|$0.60
|$137 M
|7,613,468
|FTEK
|$0.98
|$23 M
|17,790
|QEP
|$3.98
|$1.01 B
|2,690,693
|SALM
|$1.54
|$42 M
|16,931
|PXS
|$1.09
|$24 M
|50,284
As I mentioned earlier, penny stocks aren't the only way to see gains over 1,000%.
