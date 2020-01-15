The 50 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in 2020 with Breakout Potential

No investment offers the same upside, with such little up-front costs, as penny stocks.

Just look at some of the biggest success stories of the past 20 years.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) traded at just $0.29 in 2009. By March 2015, shares topped out over $25. That was a gain of more than 8,500%.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) was worth just $0.63 in 1995. Today, shares are worth almost $66, for a gain of more than 10,200%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares skyrocketed from $0.15 in 2013 to $10.31 in March 2014. PLUG investors pocketed gains of nearly 6,800%.

That's why we're bringing you the following list of 50 penny stocks to watch in 2020.

Each of these stocks currently trades under $5. Every penny stock on this list also has a consensus price target at least 50% higher from current prices, according to FinViz. Most importantly, every company below is also expected to grow earnings in 2020.

Of course, not all of these penny stocks will be winners. Finding the right penny stocks that do post 1,000% gains is difficult. Investors need to be especially careful with stocks that have low trading volumes. The last thing you want is to be holding a winner you can't sell because there is no market for it.

Now, here are the 50 top penny stocks to watch now. Plus, we'll show you another investing strategy that can turn an initial stake as low as $50 into millions.

Penny Stock Price Market Cap Trading Volume IAG $3.31 $1.61 B 3,272,616 WPRT $2.76 $366 M 818,637 UEPS $3.52 $197 M 89,484 CREX $1.56 $17 M 1,049 HX $0.60 $41 M 310,939 WSG $3.40 $469 M 98,796 STRM $1.43 $44 M 2,200 NTWK $3.61 $44 M 7,533 USAS $2.85 $126 M 290,300 AEZS $1.07 $21 M 181,861 ASM $0.55 $42 M 262,550 CTXR $0.88 $24 M 285,435 HNRG $2.53 $81 M 27,220 AKRX $1.51 $160 M 10,639,814 SMTS $1.72 $281 M 6,599 ACY $4.50 $7 M 6,125 FNJN $2.27 $63 M 19,413 JVA $4.19 $24 M 27,788 JG $2.38 $266 M 4,726 CIDM $0.71 $30 M 22,533 EVC $2.28 $205 M 173,265 NSCO $4.83 $209 M 33,832 PRGX $4.43 $100 M 20,858 ZVO $1.73 $55 M 75,202 WYY $0.41 $35 M 45,795 TGEN $2.10 $52 M 6,623 SMTX $3.67 $105 M 26,454 SDPI $0.80 $21 M 24,292 OSS $2.04 $33 M 17,462 BWEN $1.67 $29 M 14,563 GASS $3.47 $140 M 11,170 YCBD $1.05 $42 M 932,742 JT $1.53 $254 M 155,144 SAUC $1.05 $35 M 2,422 AKG $0.88 $198 M 305,571 ICLK $3.29 $185 M 128,940 GCAP $3.92 $156 M 53,579 NMCI $1.83 $64 M 26,641 ATTO $2.68 $209 M 44,523 SHIP $0.47 $13 M 150,028 AXTI $4.28 $171 M 86,948 EXK $2.09 $301 M 1,699,634 BBW $3.27 $50 M 399,195 GRWG $4.42 $161 M 173,906 GTE $1.19 $470 M 1,655,691 MDR $0.60 $137 M 7,613,468 FTEK $0.98 $23 M 17,790 QEP $3.98 $1.01 B 2,690,693 SALM $1.54 $42 M 16,931 PXS $1.09 $24 M 50,284

