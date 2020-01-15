These Two "Self-Storage" REITs Are Already Showing Signs of Breaking Out in 2020

As the U.S. Federal Reserve continues pumping hundreds of billions into the repo markets, investors are pouring capital into cash-churning assets.

Interest rates may be low as a result of intervention from the Federal Reserve after the Global Financial Crisis, and stock prices may be continuing to rise, but real estate continues to fly under the radar in a lot of sectors…

The best way to get the benefits of strong yield and price upside is to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). These alternative assets provide investors with cash-churning real estate properties that produce strong dividends and significant appreciation upside…

Typically, investors think of commercial real estate or retail centers when they think of REITs. But there's one growing sector that is poised for big gains based on rising demand and demographic shifts across the United States.

I'm talking about the "self-storage" industry.

Self-storage is an appealing industry due to low overhead costs, light construction costs, and reliable cash flow in the form of rent.

According to the annual SSA Self Storage Demand Study, at least 9.4% of American households rent a self-storage unit. And nearly 20% of all self-storage properties fall under the ownership of the largest American self-storage REITs.

I'm referring to the two best self-storage REITs to buy right now. Let's begin…

Self-Storage REITs to Buy No. 2