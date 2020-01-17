What to Buy as the Dow Nears 30,000

Start the conversation
The Dow is pushing toward 30,000, up more than 1,000 points in the past 30 days – great news for all of us in the markets.
Of course, now I'm being asked more and more when the sell-off is coming…
Any time you get a big run-up like this, it's normal to expect a pullback. But here's the key takeaway on that: That is normal.
We want buying and selling. Corrections happen; we use them to get a better entry point into our favorite stocks, and enjoy the ride when they inevitably climb back up.
That's why, no matter where the market is, what we buy largely remains the same…
Anyone following along with my Total Wealth research service is familiar with the six forces of the investing world that never lose the power to move markets – the Unstoppable Trends.
These industries are always in demand and evolving with the times, and they never stop bringing profits to investors.
In other words: These are the stocks with the potential to dramatically outperform the markets.
Not only are all the Unstoppable Trends just as profitable as they were when I identified them 13 years ago, but many are getting even stronger – meaning the companies they support could make you even more money.
That's why I'm always looking to buy in these six areas – whether markets are at highs, lows, or somewhere in between.
Here's a look at the best plays these trends are showing us today – including the one I call "the biggest opportunity on the planet right now"…
About the Author
Keith Fitz-Gerald has been the Chief Investment Strategist for the Money Morning team since 2007. He's a seasoned market analyst with decades of experience, and a highly accurate track record. Keith regularly travels the world in search of investment opportunities others don't yet see or understand. In addition to heading The Money Map Report, Keith runs High Velocity Profits, which aims to get in, target gains, and get out clean, and he's also the founding editor of Straight Line Profits, a service devoted to revealing the "dark side" of Wall Street... In his weekly Total Wealth, Keith has broken down his 30-plus years of success into three parts: Trends, Risk Assessment, and Tactics – meaning the exact techniques for making money. Sign up is free at totalwealthresearch.com.
