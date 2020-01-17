What to Buy as the Dow Nears 30,000

The Dow is pushing toward 30,000, up more than 1,000 points in the past 30 days – great news for all of us in the markets.

Of course, now I'm being asked more and more when the sell-off is coming…

Any time you get a big run-up like this, it's normal to expect a pullback. But here's the key takeaway on that: That is normal.

We want buying and selling. Corrections happen; we use them to get a better entry point into our favorite stocks, and enjoy the ride when they inevitably climb back up.

That's why, no matter where the market is, what we buy largely remains the same…

Anyone following along with my Total Wealth research service is familiar with the six forces of the investing world that never lose the power to move markets – the Unstoppable Trends.

These industries are always in demand and evolving with the times, and they never stop bringing profits to investors.

In other words: These are the stocks with the potential to dramatically outperform the markets.

Not only are all the Unstoppable Trends just as profitable as they were when I identified them 13 years ago, but many are getting even stronger – meaning the companies they support could make you even more money.

That's why I'm always looking to buy in these six areas – whether markets are at highs, lows, or somewhere in between.

Here's a look at the best plays these trends are showing us today – including the one I call "the biggest opportunity on the planet right now"…