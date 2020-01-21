How to Profit Off the $7 Billion Loss Handed to Tesla Short Sellers

Yesterday, we talked about the seven myths to avoid for a successful retirement, and I promised I'd be bringing you a company that can jump-start your retirement savings. Today, I'm making good on that promise.

The company I want to talk about is none other than Tesla, which has been all over the news lately.

The company has always made my favorite cars in the auto industry. It's been a consistent headline-maker from the start, thanks to CEO Elon Musk's infamous unpredictability. We're not even a month into the year, and we've already seen "news" like "Watch Elon Musk Dance Like Your Drunk Uncle."

But these are more than just clickbait shenanigans. You see, there's a reason Musk gets away with his impulsive behavior – he has the success to back it up.

Beneath these headlines, something big is happening in the world of Tesla. Play it right, and it could allow you to retire with the comfort and peace of mind that we talked about yesterday.

Here's how…