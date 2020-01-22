LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
What the Impeachment Trial Means for Your Money

By , Money Morning

Only three presidents have been impeached in the history of the country. With only two other trials to look at, including one in 1868, the uncertainty about what impeachment means for the stock market is high.

Fortunately, the experts at Money Morning are here to help guide you. Money Morning Chief Investment Strategist Keith-Fitzgerald says now is the time to focus on protecting your profits and capital.

Markets might be choppy during the trial. Wall Street doesn't like uncertainty either. But that's all the more reason to stick to your principles.

If a stock hits your trailing stop, then it's no time to take an unnecessary risk by holding it for longer. Same thing for a stock that soars to your profit target. Take your gains and avoid the temptation to ride it higher.

Sticking to your investing strategy is the best way to keep your money safe right now.

Once the dust settles, we expect to see stocks continue their upward trend.

But if the trial takes a turn and President Trump is removed from office, which seems unlikely at this point, you need to be prepared for that, too…

What Happens if President Trump Is Removed

Today's Markets
DJIA -9.77 (0.03%) 29,186.27
NASDAQ 12.96 (0.14%) 9,383.77
S&P 0.96 (0.03%) 3,321.75