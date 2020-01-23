The Top Marijuana REIT to Buy in 2020

In 2020, cannabis investors could experience a huge wave of profits as legalization sweeps across the country.

After Illinois became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana and experienced a bump in tax revenue, leaders in New York, New Mexico, Vermont, and more lined up to toss their support behind initiatives to legalize marijuana.

In total, at least 18 more states are moving to deregulate or legalize cannabis.

Ballot initiatives for recreational marijuana will likely appear in Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Virginia is looking to decriminalize cannabis. And Idaho, Mississippi, Nebraska, and South Dakota could take on medicinal cannabis as well.

And we haven't even mentioned that the federal government is considering multiple bills that could decriminalize or downright legalize cannabis too.

This year is setting up to be a big one for investors. So, how do you tap into this "green wave" at the start of the year?

We recommend one of the safer investment plays that taps into the increasing real estate required to grow and manage cannabis…

This rock-solid REIT to buy pays a 4.9% dividend and has potential upside of 50% in 2020 alone.

Tap into Green Real Estate

At Money Morning, one of our favorite investments in the low–interest rate environment is in real estate.

We recommend REITs because they have favorable tax benefits, pay higher-than-average dividends, and they have outperformed almost every asset class over the last decade.

And when you combine the power of high-yielding REITs with the upside of the cannabis industry, you have a rare opportunity that can make you a fortune…