How You Can Turn a Tech IPO into an 863% Return

For years now, I've advised my readers about how the average retail investor should avoid buying high-tech IPOs when they first start trading. When you buy at the open, you really risk losing your hard-earned money.
Problem is, people just can't wait. They want in – and they want in fast.
But a little patience on the right stocks, and you can still play them post-IPO for big returns. When you wait to buy, you can ride the "bounce back" period to huge gains…
Had you followed this advice with the savvy cloud provider I'll tell you about today, you could have made 863% in just a little over five years. But if you bought at the open, you risked losing more than half your capital.
2020's IPO calendar is filling up fast, which makes this the perfect time to give you the best IPO profit strategy to follow – plus share with you the big post-IPO winner that could still double your money if you buy now…
