Hugely Profitable "Reality Gaps" Are Appearing All Over the Market – Just Like in This Sector

I am overjoyed. Deliriously happy. Straight-up giddy.

Because once again, those monolithic institutions that I tolerate with contempt have handed me and my readers profits on a silver platter.

It's almost too easy, really. That's because the Big Four institutions – the news media, Wall Street heavyweights, Madison Avenue, and the Big Government – are vying to be "Masters of the Universe" and keep on creating what I call "Reality Gaps." They do it all day, every day, as they conduct "business as usual."

Reality Gaps are the huge chasm between what's being written, or shown, or talked about… and where the true realities lie.

A Reality Gap is the "space" between a story that glosses over or disguises a deeper meaning… and the moneymaking opportunity that is contained in that deeper, more important story.

And in my 35 years of experience, the more the Reality Gap obscures the underlying truth, the more moneymaking potential there is.

Let me give you a recent real-life example that illustrates the point beautifully.

The Democratic Party held its final debate before the Iowa caucuses last week. Every story that covered the debate had as the lead point some variation of USA Today's first subhead: "Democrats Debate Medicare for All, Affordable Care Act in Iowa."

That made me very happy – and not because I'm passionate about any of the many sides of the healthcare debate. No, I'm elated because I'm currently passionate about healthcare stocks.

And because the ongoing healthcare argument narrative in general – and last Tuesday's debate, in particular – keeps massive amounts of money flowing into this stock sector. In fact, it fueled a 107% winner and 105% winner – both in the healthcare sector -two days after the debate.

And so the media-created Reality Gap sends money flowing into particular stocks… and we cash in again and again.

See, I've been working a new project for more than half a year: honing and perfecting the process by which I identify Reality Gaps and, even better, exploit them for big, fast gains. About 50 of my most loyal readers have had the chance to beta test it, and they had the chance to bank five 100%-plus wins in one trading week on these Reality Gaps.

Let's take a look at how it's all done in my new service, Straight-Up Profits, and how you can make the same winning gains…