3 High-Yield Dividend Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2020

There are thousands of marijuana stocks trading on major exchanges today. Hardly any of them pay dividends.

Finding those few high-yield dividend-paying marijuana stocks is the best way to invest in the insane growth of this industry, all while collecting safe dividend payments.

The marijuana dividend stocks I'll show you today are the best of both worlds.

After all, marijuana is one of the fastest-growing industries we've ever seen.

According to the National Institute for Cannabis Investors (NICI), legal marijuana was a $10.8 billion market in 2018. But by 2029, it's estimated the market could hit a whopping $2.6 trillion in annual sales.

That's growth of 23,974%. For the entire industry.

But many of the marijuana stocks you can buy are extremely speculative.

NICI's proprietary research tool, NICIlytics, points out that only 24 stocks in the cannabis industry have market caps over $1 billion. Sure, a few of those stocks will soar triple digits. But many more of them will leave you penniless as the bigger companies dominate the sector.

Those bigger, safer companies are the ones we're showing you today. They may not soar 10,000%, but they'll still offer you triple- or even quadruple-digit upside, all while paying a reliable dividend.

Here are the three best high-yield dividend marijuana stocks to buy today…

Best High-Yield Dividend Marijuana Stocks, No. 3