The Two Things to Do When the Dow Falls 500 Points

My colleague Keith Fitz-Gerald told you yesterday how we could see a 3% to 5% market drop as more coronavirus news comes out. The Dow's lost about 1.8% since Friday.

Usually this week we'd be diving into earnings-related profits – it's one of the biggest earnings weeks of the quarter.

But that's getting overshadowed by virus-related volatility.

When markets have big down days – when the Dow drops 500 points and the S&P 500 drops 50, with reason to keep going – I think two things: 1) Where's safety? and 2) How do I trade it?

If you know how to answer both of those questions, you don't have to sweat market drops. In fact, you just use them to make money.

And when you have a chart like this one, it gets even easier…