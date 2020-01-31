We’re Only Scratching the Surface of the Cannabis Plant’s Power – and Its Profit Potential

Cannabis is one powerful plant.

It's a manufacturing machine. It makes a special class of compounds called cannabinoids, producing the most familiar cannabinoid molecules, THC and CBD, in abundance.

Just how many it produces is up for debate, but some researchers estimate that the plant produces over 100 different cannabinoid compounds.

In fact, just recently, researchers discovered two new compounds to add to the list.

These newbies are cousins of THC and CBD.

But as I've learned, add a carbon atom here or an oxygen atom there, and you dramatically change the way the molecule interacts with the human body.

Now, not much is known about the properties of most of these compounds. Even less is known about how they work in combination.

However, each of these compounds – and the possible combinations – represent phenomenal opportunities for medical researchers.

It's a veritable ocean of possibility, with tremendous opportunities for medical researchers.