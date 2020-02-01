You Can Still Double Your Money – Twice – with Amazon

Start the conversation
Back in 1994, a former hedge fund manager decided to launch an online bookstore. Considering he was not the first to do so, our executive found little traction on Wall Street, where his idea sounded boring.
He tried to convince the so-called "in crowd" that books were just the start. This was a technology company looking to change all manner of online transactions.
But even in the midst of the dot-com boom, few listened. That's why this game changer was trading for only $18 – $1.50 when adjusted for stock splits – as it hit the market in May 1997.
Compare that where it trades now, around $2,045 a share. That's a 136,233% gain, enough to transform $10,000 into $13.62 million.
This stock, of course, is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). And whether you haven't yet profited from its earning potential or if you are holding shares of the stock already, you have plenty of reason to be excited.
I’m still seeing a huge amount of upside ahead.
Amazon just crushed on its Q4 earnings. In after-hours trading Thursday following the report, the stock jumped 12%.
I’m not surprised. From what I see, Amazon could double in less than three years – and double again after that. Take a look…
About the Author
Michael A. Robinson is a 35-year Silicon Valley veteran and one of the top technology financial analysts working today. He regularly delivers winning trade recommendations to the Members of his monthly tech investing newsletter, Nova-X Report, and small-cap tech service, Radical Technology Profits. In the past two years alone, his subscribers have seen over 100 double- and triple-digit gains from his recommendations.
As a consultant, senior adviser, and board member for Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Michael enjoys privileged access to pioneering CEOs and high-profile industry insiders. In fact, he was one of five people involved in early meetings for the $160 billion "cloud" computing phenomenon. And he was there as Lee Iacocca and Roger Smith, the CEOs of Chrysler and GM, led the robotics revolution that saved the U.S. automotive industry.
In addition to being a regular guest and panelist on CNBC and Fox Business Network, Michael is also a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter. His first book, "Overdrawn: The Bailout of American Savings" warned people about the coming financial collapse - years before "bailout" became a household word.
You can follow Michael's tech insight and product updates for free with his Strategic Tech Investor newsletter.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.