You Can Still Double Your Money – Twice – with Amazon

Back in 1994, a former hedge fund manager decided to launch an online bookstore. Considering he was not the first to do so, our executive found little traction on Wall Street, where his idea sounded boring.

He tried to convince the so-called "in crowd" that books were just the start. This was a technology company looking to change all manner of online transactions.

But even in the midst of the dot-com boom, few listened. That's why this game changer was trading for only $18 – $1.50 when adjusted for stock splits – as it hit the market in May 1997.

Compare that where it trades now, around $2,045 a share. That's a 136,233% gain, enough to transform $10,000 into $13.62 million.

This stock, of course, is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). And whether you haven't yet profited from its earning potential or if you are holding shares of the stock already, you have plenty of reason to be excited.

I’m still seeing a huge amount of upside ahead.

Amazon just crushed on its Q4 earnings. In after-hours trading Thursday following the report, the stock jumped 12%.

I’m not surprised. From what I see, Amazon could double in less than three years – and double again after that. Take a look…