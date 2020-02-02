The Stakes Are High for This REIT Paying 30%

Never has a dollar been more important. These days, a greenback doesn't go very far, except maybe at the dollar store.

For one REIT though, that dollar is everything.

Pay a $1 dividend this year, and owners of this REIT will be laughing all the way to the bank.

It sounds crazy, but that $1 will be a 30% yield for buyers today. With that kind of return, you can build real wealth… as long as that dollar gets paid.

Therein is the rub. If the dividend is suspended, the value of the REIT could evaporate quickly.

Normally, we wouldn't touch a REIT with such an insanely high yield. Typically, a high yield like that is a major warning sign.

The stakes have never been higher in this all-or-nothing yield play. But the timing is perfect.

If you didn't notice, the yield curve has inverted again, and it's not because short-term rates are skyrocketing.

It's because long-term rates are falling.

This time, we can thank the new coronavirus. This potentially global pandemic has investors freaked.

They are selling stocks as the death toll in China mounts. With available capital, investors are buying longer-term bonds.

All that buying is putting pressure on yields on the long end of the curve, hence the inversion.

But if that REIT pays its dollar dividend, we'll be rich.

So are they going to pay or not?

This REIT Has an Insane Yield, but Can It Pay?