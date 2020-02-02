Two Easy Moves to Protect (and Grow) Your Portfolio During a Market Panic

Start the conversation
Contrary to what many investors believe about current market conditions, you don't have to let everything in your portfolio go to hell in a handbasket because of the coronavirus… or any other panic-inducing sound bite.
In fact, quite the opposite is true – and I'll show you why in a minute.
But it is a good time to make sure you have the right portfolio hedge in place.
To be clear, hedging isn't about betting the farm or placing all your eggs in one basket. What you want to do is to assemble a set of positions that will help take the sting out of any market correction while maintaining the profit potential that you know leads to big gains when the dust settles.
It doesn't matter how you hedge your portfolio – just that you DO it.
Today, I'll show you the simple, easy-to-make moves that can help protect AND grow your portfolio. Even if the selling continues…
