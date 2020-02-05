The Best Penny Stock on Robinhood Offers 500% Upside

Robinhood's introduction of no-fee trading revolutionized the digital brokerage industry.

That's been great for consumers. But penny stock investors have been left out in the cold. Robinhood doesn't let you trade stocks listed on certain over-the-counter exchanges, like the Pink Sheets, leaving thousands of penny stocks off the table.

But that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of excellent penny stocks to buy on Robinhood.

Look at Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO). This Robinhood stock saw peak gains of 240% last year.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares rocketed 250% higher in 2019.

And Novume Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) saw peak gains of 480%.

You simply don't have to miss out on penny stock profits just because Robinhood doesn't offer the entire universe of penny stocks.

There are even more with future upside potential you can buy right now.

We've done the research and found one of the best penny stocks you can buy right now that has even higher upside than the big winners we just showed you.

That means you can buy a top penny stock with no trading free on Robinhood with 500% growth potential…

This Is the Best Penny Stock on Robinhood