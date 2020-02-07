LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
Kentucky Marijuana Legalization Gets a Surprise Boost

By , Money Morning

Kentucky marijuana legalization has long been a distant possibility, but a shocking new poll from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky shows it may not be such a long shot.

And it couldn't have happened at a better time for legalization efforts.

The poll's findings show that 90% of Kentuckians favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes, up from 78% in 2012.

Kentucky has some of the most restrictive marijuana laws in the country and currently only allows patients to get a low-THC oil if prescribed by a physician.

But the Kentucky state legislature is currently debating a bill that would legalize medical marijuana starting on Jan. 1, 2021. Kentucky's Senate President, Robert Stivers, says there is a "narrow path" for the bill to become law, but it has bipartisan support.

A poll showing nearly all Kentuckians support legalizing medical marijuana may give the bill enough momentum to get passed.

It gets even better too.

The poll found that 59% of Kentuckians favor marijuana legalization "under any circumstance." That's up from just 38% in 2012.

While Kentucky isn't voting on recreational marijuana legalization anytime soon, it's another sign of how quickly Americans' opinions are changing on the plant.

And it means you still have a chance to make money on the cannabis industry's growth.

