LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Michael A Robinson
Profit Alerts: Michael A Robinson, Pot Stock Investing, Trading Strategy Alerts

These Two Factors Will Be Key to a Thriving Legal Cannabis Market

Editor's Note: We wanted to make sure you caught this latest cannabis update from our Michael Robinson. Michael has been closely following the rise of this market for years. His expert view on the progress - and potential - in legalization has helped his readers find profits as the market developed. With more regulation change on the way, here's what he sees as critical in opening up the most opportunity for investors...

By , Defense + Tech Specialist, Money Morning@Robinson_STI

Michael A. RobinsonMichael A. Robinson

One of the most exciting upcoming events for investors right now is still the eventual transition of illegal marijuana sales to a legal market.

While some kind of legal marijuana is available to purchase right now throughout most of North America, the majority of cannabis sales are still taking place underground. In 2018, New Frontier Data projected that there was over $86 billion in cannabis sales in North America.

Only $10.8 billion of that was legal, meaning more than $70 billion – or 81% – in sales was conducted in the black market.

That's a lot left on the table that should be trickling into the legal market. That's why legalization is crucial for long-term cannabis investing.

To make a dent in the illegal markets, you need two things. One is education. When more people learn about why it's better to turn to safe, regulated, and legal markets, you send cannabis consumers to legitimate dispensaries instead of dark alleys.

And the second thing that will put billions of dollars into the pockets of legal businesses and push stock prices higher is what I want to talk to you about today…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Michael A. RobinsonMichael A. Robinson

About the Author

Browse Michael's articles | View Michael's research services

Michael A. Robinson is a 35-year Silicon Valley veteran and one of the top technology financial analysts working today. He regularly delivers winning trade recommendations to the Members of his monthly tech investing newsletter, Nova-X Report, and small-cap tech service, Radical Technology Profits. In the past two years alone, his subscribers have seen over 100 double- and triple-digit gains from his recommendations.

As a consultant, senior adviser, and board member for Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Michael enjoys privileged access to pioneering CEOs and high-profile industry insiders. In fact, he was one of five people involved in early meetings for the $160 billion "cloud" computing phenomenon. And he was there as Lee Iacocca and Roger Smith, the CEOs of Chrysler and GM, led the robotics revolution that saved the U.S. automotive industry.

In addition to being a regular guest and panelist on CNBC and Fox Business Network, Michael is also a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter. His first book, "Overdrawn: The Bailout of American Savings" warned people about the coming financial collapse - years before "bailout" became a household word.

You can follow Michael's tech insight and product updates for free with his Strategic Tech Investor newsletter.

Read full bio

Comment on This Story

Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Some HTML is OK


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Today's Markets
DJIA -277.26 (0.94%) 29,102.51
NASDAQ -51.63 (0.54%) 9,520.51
S&P -18.07 (0.54%) 3,327.71