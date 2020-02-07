These Two Factors Will Be Key to a Thriving Legal Cannabis Market

Start the conversation
One of the most exciting upcoming events for investors right now is still the eventual transition of illegal marijuana sales to a legal market.
While some kind of legal marijuana is available to purchase right now throughout most of North America, the majority of cannabis sales are still taking place underground. In 2018, New Frontier Data projected that there was over $86 billion in cannabis sales in North America.
Only $10.8 billion of that was legal, meaning more than $70 billion – or 81% – in sales was conducted in the black market.
That's a lot left on the table that should be trickling into the legal market. That's why legalization is crucial for long-term cannabis investing.
To make a dent in the illegal markets, you need two things. One is education. When more people learn about why it's better to turn to safe, regulated, and legal markets, you send cannabis consumers to legitimate dispensaries instead of dark alleys.
And the second thing that will put billions of dollars into the pockets of legal businesses and push stock prices higher is what I want to talk to you about today…
