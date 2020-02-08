Make Rock-Solid Profits for the Next Three Years with This Defense Play

Start the conversation
Until our current president, we haven't seen anyone in the White House since Ronald Reagan who is such a strong backer of the Pentagon.
President Trump campaigned on rebuilding the military and made it a hallmark of his administration, namely with the defense budget deal.
The net result of the defense budget was a lack of news about the fiscal 2020 Pentagon budget that sailed through the House on a 377-48 vote. You might not have heard about it as Big Media was, of course, all over the impeachment proceedings instead.
This is a $738 billion bill. That's a lot of work for defense contractors, both large and small. And it completely slipped past everyone's radar.
Well, almost every one… You can bet that yours truly was busy searching for defense winners.
And today, I'm going to reveal a mid-cap defense firm with deep tech expertise that can double your money…
