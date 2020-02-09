CBD Is More Than a Portfolio Winner – It’s a Health Game Changer

We've been talking a lot about how profitable cannabis legalization can be, but there's more to this growing trend than just making money.

I know because over the past few years, after every workout session or pickup rugby game, I've noticed that I just haven't been bouncing back like when I was younger – back when I used to compete in triathlons and lived in the gym six days a week.

But now, thanks to CBD, all of that has changed. CBD helps keep me active, but it's not the only thing I've noticed.

Just as a brief overview, CBD is a compound of the cannabis plant that can be put into oils and tinctures. It's for those folks looking to use cannabis solely for its medicinal purposes and who don't want to experience a high or psychoactive effects, as they would with marijuana.

So today, I want to share with you my personal journey with CBD and path toward wellness. In the following video, I'll be telling you how CBD has helped me recover faster and lead a more active life as I age. There are a lot of positive benefits here that people of all ages can take advantage of for an overall better quality of life.

Maybe you've had a similar experience? I would love to hear about your CBD experiences, too!

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.