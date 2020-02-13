The Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity That Sports Markets Are Handing CBD Investors

As CBD – short for cannabidiol, one of the primary active compounds found in cannabis plants – continues to become a rising force in the cannabis sector, more and more of its widespread applications are being uncovered.

On Sunday, you got insight into one of these uses when we shared Don Yocham's personal account of how CBD has helped him feel stronger and healthier as he deals with the effects of aging on his daily workouts. According to Don, CBD has allowed him to bounce back like when he was younger – or, as he put it, he no longer feels like he "got hit by a Mack truck."

But there's more to this story. Firms are beginning to realize that CBD's tie to athletic recovery goes deeper than just personal consumption.

Athletes, teams, and entire sports leagues stand to benefit from the properties of this incredible compound. And sports medicine and recovery companies are clamoring to create cannabis-infused products to meet this growing demand.

That's why today, we'll show you how the combination of these two powerful industries will create explosive new growth you can profit from. This means nearly endless opportunities for investors…