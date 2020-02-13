This 5G REIT Is the Key to the $1.3 Trillion Rollout

5G is the most important tech development of the new decade. And like any other technological breakthrough, it's an opportunity to cash in. Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) released a study on 5G in 2017 showing it could create as much as $1.3 trillion in extra revenue for companies by 2026.

The fifth-generation wireless technology will have faster speeds, more bandwidth, fewer delays, and will be everywhere. That might sound like our phones will just stream videos a little faster, but that undersells the potential here.

The Wall Street Journal says 5G is already clocking in speeds that are as much as 100 times faster than current 4G networks.

Think of a constant, high-speed Wi-Fi connection wherever you go. A connection that will allow driverless cars to connect to the servers that power them. Or think about surgeries conducted remotely. And, of course, our video streaming will be unrivaled.

This is an investment opportunity.

You can cash in by investing in the companies that will best harness this powerful new tool. Or maybe the tech firm whose vision can be realized now that speeds have caught up to its plans.

Those are all excellent strategies.

But another way to cash in is to invest in the gatekeepers behind the network.

This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns the cell towers that make our mobile connections work. It is one of the leaders of the current 4G system, and it's best positioned to transition right to 5G.

In fact, it just signed a contract with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to handle its 5G network…

The 5G REIT Will Be the Backbone of Our High-Speed Connection