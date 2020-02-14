Find a Founder Who Does This, and You’ll Win Every Time

No matter what you invest in, completing your due diligence and researching a company is critical. You need to know the company thoroughly before one cent of your hard-earned money is invested.

And that’s exactly what I want to talk to you about today.

You see, investing in startups allows you to make returns 10, 100, even 1,000 times greater than what’s possible on the stock market.

And despite what most people believe, you don’t need millions to get started. In fact, you don’t even need experience as an angel investor.

Finding the best startup – the kind that can turn a small stake into thousands, even millions of dollars – doesn’t come down to some mathematical formula or a gut feeling.

It’s all about who’s going to be in charge.

Angel investors have a saying about choosing winners: “Invest in founders, not in startups.”

Good ideas are everywhere. Great founders, however, are rare. A great founder has the ability to transform those ideas into a product that customers are willing and eager to pay for.

The founders are the only ones with the power to execute their unique vision. That makes them responsible for absolutely everything, from money management to product development to branding and more.

Of course, the business model needs to make sense, too. But if the team isn’t right, the business won’t make it.

That’s why it’s critical that you be able to identify a star founder when you see one…

In fact, studies show that 23% of failed startups cite a bad team dynamic as their reason for collapse. It’s like building a house on a sinkhole – eventually, it’s going to cave in.

So today, I’ve compiled the three traits that make a star founder. Then I’ll show how you can get in on the ground floor of an amazing opportunity with one of the best founders in the business…