Crush the Next Earnings Season – and Every One After – with This Simple Plan

By Andrew Keene, Special Contributor, Money Morning

Earnings season is wrapping up, and as usual, a lot of profits have been left on the table.

This should be the most profitable time of year. But so many traders miss the best opportunities.

That's why I trade earnings differently than everyone else.

I'm not an analyst. I don't give much thought to revenue and earnings per share (EPS). If you only focus on the top and bottom line, earnings can get really complicated, really quickly.

So I created my three-step earnings trading plan.

This plan simplifies the earnings process and still comes loaded with that same exciting profit potential that earnings brings.

For anyone who doesn't feel like they're making as much as they could from earnings, this plan will help you profit every single quarter, like clockwork.

Here's all you need to do…

Andrew Keene is a globally known trader and a renowned expert on all things options.

