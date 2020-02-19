The Dow Jones Industrial Average Ticks Higher on China Response to Coronavirus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average could bounce back today with signs the COVID-19 coronavirus is being contained. Markets are poised to snap a three-day losing streak in the Dow today.

Plus: Look for big names set to deliver earnings reports today…

First, here are the numbers from Tuesday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 29,232.19 -165.89 -0.56 S&P 500 3,370.29 -9.87 -0.29 Nasdaq 9,732.74 +1.57 +0.02

Now here's a closer look at today's most important market events stocks. We'll also discuss the stories that slipped under the radar of the mainstream financial press on Wednesday.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Wednesday

On Wednesday, the coronavirus death toll surpassed 2,000 people. Chinese officials are now reportedly going door to door in an effort to contain the outbreak. Reports indicate that China may soon introduce additional stimulus to help support its weakening economy. Investors anticipate that Chinese GDP may fall under 5% in the first quarter due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus on consumer spending and its manufacturing supply chain.

Our NEW Premium Stock Pick could double in the next 12 months. But the window is closing fast to get in on the BIGGEST gains. With a major catalyst just days away, the time to move is now. Click here to get the pick.

Keep an eye on the central banks Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its most recent FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, the Peoples' Bank of China could provide additional easing measures to prevent additional damage to the economy. Reports indicate that the Chinese central bank could slash its interest rate and provide more mid-term lending for banks in the region. The nation may also inject cash into its struggling airlines.

The U.S. talent shortage continues to get worse. According to Manpower Group, seven out of 10 companies have reported a talent shortage for 2019. That figure is more than three times the shortage figure experienced a decade ago. Even though there are 6.4 million job openings in the United States, the tight labor market continues to weigh on small businesses and firms looking to grow.

Stocks to Watch Today: FB, NKE, APRN, TSLA

Shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) are under pressure on news that the IRS has sued the company over its alleged offshoring of profits. The tax agency will attempt to convince a judge that the company owes $9 billion that it attempted to shift to Ireland. The IRS will call for several executives to testify over its royalty payment practices.

(NASDAQ: FB) are under pressure on news that the IRS has sued the company over its alleged offshoring of profits. The tax agency will attempt to convince a judge that the company owes $9 billion that it attempted to shift to Ireland. The IRS will call for several executives to testify over its royalty payment practices. Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped another 6.7% this morning after the electric vehicle giant received an upgrade from Piper Sandler. The research firm's analyst hiked its price target from $729 to $928 per share.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) popped another 6.7% this morning after the electric vehicle giant received an upgrade from Piper Sandler. The research firm's analyst hiked its price target from $729 to $928 per share. Shares of Nike Corp. (NYSE: NKE) are on the move after the company shuffled its executive suite. The firm announced that its CFO, Andy Campion, will switch to COO. The firm's e-commerce chief will become president of the firm's consumer business.

(NYSE: NKE) are on the move after the company shuffled its executive suite. The firm announced that its CFO, Andy Campion, will switch to COO. The firm's e-commerce chief will become president of the firm's consumer business. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is exploring a sale of the company after another terrible fourth quarter. The firm fell short of financial expectations once again.

(NYSE: APRN) is exploring a sale of the company after another terrible fourth quarter. The firm fell short of financial expectations once again. Look for earnings reports from Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM), Williams Cos. Inc. (NYSE: WMB), Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP), and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

America's Favorite Angel Investor Shows How Easy It Is for Anyone to Invest in Ground-Floor Startups

You've probably seen stories about this person or that person making an absolute fortune from some unknown startup suddenly becoming a household name… like Uber, Airbnb, SpaceX, or Bird.

Now, it's your turn.

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec is showing how easy it is for anyone to turn as little as $50 into what can be life-changing windfalls… all from investing in startups.

Click here to learn more…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.