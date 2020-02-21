The Best Small-Cap Stock Right Now Has a Perfect Score for a 172% Breakout

Small-cap stocks have breakout potential that you just don't get with blue chips like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) or Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

In fact, our best small-cap stock today is getting ready to soar 172% in the next year. And we're going to share it with you today.

It's hard to find an old, established company that will earn you 172% in a single year. Those companies have captured most of their potential market already.

Sure, that makes them great stocks to hold. They'll grow steadily. But you won't see them double in a single year.

A good small-cap stock, on the other hand, is just on the verge of its full potential.

This one could more than double on some big changes in the oil and gas exploration sector…

Why This Is the Best Small-Cap Stock to Buy

Right now, many think oil is in trouble due to coronavirus concerns. Global oil demand has plummeted with lowering travel numbers. But some on Wall Street don't seem to know the worst is over.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) slashed its crude demand projection in half. The bank also cut its price target on Brent crude by 16% this week.

It has done this even though all the data shows it's wrong.

If you look at Brent crude's performance over the last five days, you'll see it gained 5%.

In addition, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil to hit $65 per barrel this year. That's almost 10% above today's $59.33. For 2021, it predicts $68, a 14% pop from today.

At the same time, U.S. oil production will add a whole 1 million barrels per day from last year.

That's 365 million more barrels of oil. And if those barrels cost $65, that's more than $23 billion added to U.S. oil production.

So a 172% target for this small-cap stock could even be on the low end…

The Best Small-Cap Stock to Buy Today