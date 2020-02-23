How You Can Unlock Profit Potential in the Fast-Growing CBD Market

Editor's Note: The National Institute for Cannabis Investors – The Institute or NICI, for short – is your official source for all things cannabis investing as cannabis continues to be one of the fastest-growing, most profitable opportunities of all time. The Institute's goal is to bring together the smartest minds and most credible experts in the cannabis industry on the same team… as a united front. NICI is the most powerful cannabis-investing tool available to investors to help them achieve their dreams of financial freedom. Here's new analysis from them on one of 2020's best profit opportunities…

Last January, we here at the National Institute for Cannabis Investors told you 2019 would be the "Year of CBD." CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it's one of the primary active compounds found in cannabis plants.

Man, did it deliver…

On March 21, CVS announced that it would sell CBD products in 800 stores throughout eight states.

Then Walgreens announced it would sell CBD creams, patches, and sprays in nearly 1,500 stores in nine states.

Not to be left behind, Rite Aid said in April it would sell CBD lotions and lip balms in more than 200 stores in Washington and Oregon.

That race to get CBD products on the shelves for major pharmacies and health stores really got the ball rolling for other retail outlets…

In May, Sheetz gas stations started selling CBD patches, tinctures, vape pens, pouches, capsules, and pet products in 140 stores throughout Pennsylvania.

And as a sign that CBD is ready for the mainstream, athletes – from U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe to former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, to name a few – began signing on as spokespeople for various CBD companies.

The best part of all these developments is that 2019 was just the start for CBD, which is quickly becoming the most profitable niche of the cannabis industry…

By 2024, Arcview Market Research projects CBD sales will surpass $20 billion. That's nearly twice the $10.8 billion that the entire legal North American cannabis industry was worth in 2018.

That's why now is the time to add the top-tier CBD companies to your portfolio. And today, we'll show you where to find them…