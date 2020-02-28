The Coronavirus Sell-Off Has Made These the Dividend Stock "Must Haves"

This week has seen one of the most remarkable sell-offs in recent history.

Fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading have moved markets into correction territory. This morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down another 1,085 points (4%) in early trading.

It's clear that many institutional investors – already worried about considerable spikes in valuations – have used this period as an opportunity to ditch stocks and move to cash.

Meanwhile, as the United States begins to face the threat of a spread of coronavirus across the country, investors remain in a panic.

Remember, panicking is the worst thing you can do right now. Make no mistake: It's only natural to worry when the markets fall so sharply. But this is the time when maintaining a disciplined investing approach is so important. You can't let emotions drive your decision-making.

One way to maintain that discipline is finding discounted stocks that pay solid dividends. Collecting cash dividends is one of the best ways to offset losses by the broader markets.

And this market correction has driven down the price of many stocks that are still poised to outperform over the long term.

With stock prices falling, dividend yields are becoming more attractive on some great long-term dividend stocks to own. To identify the best dividend stocks to own, we use the Money Morning Stock VQScore™ system, a proprietary model that tells us which stocks are poised to break out in the future.

If you're looking to buy stocks for the long haul, consider these three dividend stocks.

Dividend Stocks to Buy, No. 3