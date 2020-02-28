This Coronavirus Hedge Can Double Your Money

Just hours after I delivered a trade recommendation to hedge the coronavirus market drop, markets took another 3% to 4% hit. That's how fast shares are moving right now.

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to what's ahead for the coronavirus market impact. But using my history of trading in the stock market, I've found there is a sector that often leads the market lower in similar circumstances as we have today: the financials.

I've been focusing on this group for the last week. A closer look shows us that there are a couple of companies within the financial sector that have actually not been making new highs, have been trading level since December, and are now starting to lead the rest of the sector down.

These are what I refer to as my "Worst in Breed" stock picks as opposed to my usual "Best in Breed" picks. A "Worst in Breed" pick is a stock leading a hard-hit sector even lower.

The coronavirus is going to have a global impact on the economy, which we'll see play out in the financials. These stocks are intertwined with all the large economies. There will be continued weakness in this sector.

That's why today, I'm going to show you a way to play the entire sector's drop with two trades that are so easy to execute, even my mother could do it.

Remember, there's no such thing as a shortage of opportunity – even among rising market panic – so long as you know where to look…