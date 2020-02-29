How to Stay "In to Win" with These Simple Panic-Defense Tactics

Start the conversation
After a tough week in the markets, we're facing a sobering reality that the coronavirus's continued spread could very well turn into a full-fledged pandemic. The best thing to do is prepare on all fronts to meet this reality head-on.
Everything I've been warning you about for the past few weeks appears to be happening, which means that it's time to begin focusing on the flip side… what happens next.
As public health agencies around the globe hopefully take strong action and necessary next steps to contain a further spread of the virus, it is my job as Money Morning Chief Investment Strategist to provide you with the necessary next steps and tools to not only help protect your money, but also help you profit while the rest of the market panics and sells off.
And the how is much easier than you think. That's why today, I'm going to show you the four simple tactics I use that will not only defend your portfolio against loss, but will also help make you money…
About the Author
Keith Fitz-Gerald has been the Chief Investment Strategist for the Money Morning team since 2007. He's a seasoned market analyst with decades of experience, and a highly accurate track record. Keith regularly travels the world in search of investment opportunities others don't yet see or understand. In addition to heading The Money Map Report, Keith runs High Velocity Profits, which aims to get in, target gains, and get out clean, and he's also the founding editor of Straight Line Profits, a service devoted to revealing the "dark side" of Wall Street... In his weekly Total Wealth, Keith has broken down his 30-plus years of success into three parts: Trends, Risk Assessment, and Tactics – meaning the exact techniques for making money. Sign up is free at totalwealthresearch.com.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.