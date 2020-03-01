This "High-Probability" Profit Play Is Perfect for a Fear-Driven Market

Start the conversation
There's an old adage that goes, "The bulls climb up the stairs, and the bears fall out the window."
Basically, stocks fall faster than they rise – and that statement has never rung more true.
The Dow was climbing to new highs all year long. And then, Monday, Feb. 24, hit and erased every single one of those gains all in one day.
People are scared – and fear grows like wildfire. As wealth dissipates, fear increases, and a vicious circle ensues…
But there's a way to measure the fear in this market and use it to your advantage – to make money on the free fall.
While investors are moving their money around in a desperate cry for help, smart traders are grabbing cash like it's floating in an arcade's wind booth.
And now, it's your turn.
All you need to know is how to snag "high-probability" profits…
About the Author
Tom Gentile is widely known as America's #1 Pattern Trader thanks to his nearly 30 years of experience spotting lucrative patterns in options trading. Now, he's diving into the biggest market in the world - one that almost no one has heard of before.
