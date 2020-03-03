The Future Impact of the Coronavirus on Mankind and Financial Markets

The COVID-19 coronavirus has overtaken and decimated financial markets just as quickly as it has spread across the globe, infecting and killing thousands of people.

And while the Dow jumped up to nearly 1,295 points in volatile trading by market close Monday – its biggest one-day point gain in history – the one thing we can be certain about is that this is far from over. In fact, there's going to be plenty of market swings ahead.

As bad as it's been for global stock markets, it will get a lot worse as the number of deaths attributable to the virus increases dramatically along with infection rates – and most frighteningly, mortality rates.

Starting today, I'm sharing with you a series of ongoing reports documenting the coronavirus's impact on lives, economies, and financial markets – specifically, asset classes to avoid and invest in. You'll get weekly updates on markets along with specific stock recommendations designed to profit and protect portfolios from the virus's spreading impact, and what to invest in when the crisis recedes.

Because even though stocks were prone to a sell-off for weeks, based on most valuation metrics… this, and what comes next, is fundamentally different from anything we've seen…