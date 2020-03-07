How to Build a Bulletproof Buy List

This week, over the span of just 24 hours, we saw a rate cut–driven market rally of nearly 1,170 points plummet down 900 points.

The market moved back and forth a total of 3,253 points in just the first three days of the week. Treasury yields sank to record lows as these wild swings continue.

And you better hang on to your hats because this market whipsawing isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Now, if you were following along last week, I told you to make sure you keep those trailing stops nice and tight. I do realize that some of you are all stopped out and wondering, "What's next?"

Or, more specifically, "Is it time to buy?" and "What do I buy?"

While I believe that most stocks are a bit too risky and volatile to buy right now, I am getting my wish list ready. It's growing by the minute.

With so many stocks "on sale" right now, there are six criteria I'm starting with to find my next best buys…